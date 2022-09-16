Nutley CROP Hunger Walk will be Oct. 16

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16, starting at Vincent Church, 100 Vincent Place. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m.; the walk begins at 1 p.m. with a welcome and an interfaith prayer.

Walkers will walk south through Yanticaw Park to Centre Street over to Franklin Avenue up to Vreeland Avenue and then south through Memorial Park back to the church, aiming for 2 p.m. Shorter and longer routes are welcome according to each person’s ability. As walkers return to the church, they will be appreciated for their effort to end hunger and enjoy fellowship and refreshments.

To remain COVID safe, this will be a completely outdoor activity, with masks optional.

To register, join a team and review walk information, visit events.crophungerwalk.org/2022/event/nutleynj. Visit crophungerwalk.org to find lots of fundraising tips along with activities for children, youths and adults to make it a fun and educational experience. The walk is sponsored by the Nutley Clergy Fellowship.

For local information and sponsor forms, contact Rick DeKovessey at jdekovessey@aol.com or Lisa Feraco at teemof8@aol.com.

The walk will help support those facing food insecurity around the world, with 25 percent of the proceeds providing food for local people through the Nutley Family Service Bureau food pantry and the Vincent Church Care Kitchen.