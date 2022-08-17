Nutley ‘Fall Festival in the Park’ slated for Sept. 25

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Department of Parks and Recreation will host the “Fall Festival in the Park” on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Memorial Park I, aka the Mud Hole, located at the corner of Vreeland and Passaic avenues. This festival will be filled with exciting retail vendors, food trucks, activities and events for the entire family.

Vendors will be offering a wide variety of items, including candles, crafts, clothing, jewelry, food items, spirit wear, makeup, skincare products, health products, Italian novelties, glass art and more. For children, there will be activities and face painting. Live music will be provided by DJ MC.

“These family events bring our community together, encourage a sense of community and promote our local businesses,” Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci said, adding that these events also showcase the products and services offered by hometown vendors.

Vendor applications are currently being accepted; to become a vendor, contact Linda Hamilton at lhamilton@nutleynj.org. Nonprofit organization applications are not being accepted; this event is open to retail, craft and food vendors only.

The rain date for this event is Oct. 2. For further information, contact the Nutley Department of Parks and Recreation at 973-284-4966 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.