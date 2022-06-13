Nutley farmers market returns for 13th season

NUTLEY, NJ — Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli and the Greenutley Committee invite everyone to enjoy the 13th season of the Nutley farmers market. The 2022 market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from June 19 through Oct. 30 in Municipal Lot 7, 507 Franklin Ave. in Nutley. Parking is available in Lots 7 and 9; enter behind Bella Luce.

The Nutley farmers market, established in 2009, offers delicious local food, live music, and a wide array of events, such as special recycling days, Peach Party, Food Fest, Eco-Fest, and civic and school pride days. Featured vendors, demonstrations, and community outreach days with the Nutley Public Library, Nutley Family Service Bureau and the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Essex County occur regularly. Each week, the market accepts food and monetary donations on behalf of the NFSB food pantry to help local families in need.

The 2022 season will continue to offer Market Walk & Talks to help patrons get fit and informed during their weekly visit to the market. During a scenic 3-mile loop through Nutley parks that begins at 8:30 a.m., walkers have the opportunity to chat with an expert from a wide variety of fields such as health, wellness, fitness, education, government, law, art, design, writing and more.

The market’s returning local farmers and food producers include Asprocolas Acres, Cat-Like Reflexes Lemonade, Empanada Lady Food Truck, Gourmet Nuts & Dried Fruit, Grandma Emma’s, Hidden Valley Farm, Hoboken Farms, Neshanic Valley Beekeepers, LLC, Paolo’s Kitchen, Pickles Olives Etc., and TreeLicious Orchards & Just Made Bakery. Two new vendors added to the 2022 line up are A Butter Life Bakery and Cozz Coffee.

The featured vendor lineup includes Amazing Fungi and Greens, BAKER. NJ., Cutco Cutlery, 8andone, Emilio’s Wood Fire Pizza, Gaby’s Confections, GET Doggie Treats & Sweets, Giuseppe’s Workshop, Hyssop Beauty Apothecary, Ignis Moon, Somers 27 Soap Co., and Starward Soap Co.

For more information, visit www.nutleynj.org/farmersmarket.