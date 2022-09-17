Nutley Health Dept. offers COVID-19 booster clinic

NUTLEY, NJ — Commissioner John V. Kelly III and the Nutley Department of Public Affairs and Health will offer a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nutley Health Department, 149 Chestnut St. in Nutley.

Individuals 18 years of age or older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, bivalent, if it has been at least two months since they have completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, click on this link or call 973-284-4976. Attendees should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Prior to receiving the vaccine, attendees should talk to their health care provider about any medical conditions to determine whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.