Nutley holds welcome event for ON3 students and staff

NUTLEY, NJ — The township of Nutley hosted the “Welcome to Nutley ON3” event at Nichols Park on the afternoon of Sept. 21. The annual event invited students, staff members and supporters from the ON3 project to meet and greet representatives from local businesses.

“This event allows us the opportunity to introduce our local vendors to all of the new tenants at the ON3 development,” Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli said. “The turnout was excellent on an incredibly beautiful day.”

More than 30 vendors set up tables filled with food and giveaways along the pathway across from the ON3 site. A DJ and vocalist entertained the guests from such ON3 companies as the Seton Hall University Interprofessional Health Sciences Campus, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, the Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Modern Meadow, Ralph Lauren and Prism Capital Partners.

“It was great to show our appreciation of all the new stakeholders who have become a part of our community,” Scarpelli said. “Special thanks to all our township departments who made this such a special event.”

Photos Courtesy of Nutley