Nutley HS athletes announce college choices

NUTLEY, NJ — On Friday, March 31, the Nutley High School athletic department honored several senior student-athletes who announced their commitments to colleges and universities.

Here is the list of those student-athletes:

Anthony Pinal, football, Division II Kutztown University, division 2

Brandon Lucia, football, Division I Marist College.

Donald Slane, football, Division II Chestnut Hill College.

Vincenzo Rizzuto, football, Division III Springfield College.

Catalena Robson, soccer, Division II St.Thomas Aquinas College.

Andrew Nicolette, track, Division III Elizabethtown College.

Joseph Duca, volleyball, Division III Ramapo College.

Alex Tramontana, volleyball, Division III Ramapo College.

Photo Courtesy of Nutley High School Athletics