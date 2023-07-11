Nutley HS boys volleyball team is stellar this season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys volleyball team enjoyed an amazing season in just its second year in existence.

The Raiders, under second-year head coach Kevin Reilly, finished with a 20-5 record, including winning the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title. They went 15-2 in the SEC and 10-0 in the division.

“I cannot begin to stress how proud of this team I am,” Reilly said. “This group of young men displayed maturity beyond their years, and to be honest it makes sense. A second-year program finding success like this is rare and it takes a full effort from every player, at every level, during every match, and every practice. This team left everything they had on the floor every match, and I’ll forever be thankful to have had the opportunity to coach them.

“There’s a feeling of ownership over this program for these boys because they truly are the forefathers of it. They helped to start it last year and now in just two short seasons they’ve taken it to a place that many programs are never fortunate enough to be. That’s part of what made this team so close and so special – it really felt like a family. What makes me happiest for this group in particular, is that when they come back to visit NHS in the future, they’ll be able to see a ‘Boys Volleyball’ banner hanging in the gym with their 2023 championship etched on it.”

The Raiders were the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 2 state tournament. They defeated No. 15 seed Teaneck 25-19, 25-13 in the first round on Thursday, May 25, and lost to No. 7 seed Ramapo 25-21, 25-15 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 31.

Here are the seniors on the team:

Joey Duca, Alex Tramontana, Tre Foda, Jimmy Valderamma, Pat Smyth, Mark Tapia, Carl Villarin and Julian Jansen.

Indeed, Reilly was elated to coach these seniors.

“When thinking about next season, it’s hard to imagine our practices and matches without the eight seniors we’re graduating, but that’s the reality of high school sports. These seniors gave everything they had and set the culture for what this program will be for years to come. I’m so excited to see where life takes them, they’re incredible individuals and they all have such bright futures.”

Reilly is looking forward to next season: “Next season we’ll be returning three of our starters (rising senior Ilhan Ilhan, and rising juniors Gavin Warburton and Shane Castellanos). These three bring so much to our team both on and off the court, and it’s comforting to have their veteran leadership help to transition some new players to our varsity rotation.

“As for those remaining open starting slots next season, I’m excited to see what the offseason holds for the players in our program. We have some players with so much potential, that a proper work ethic in the offseason can really help give them a jump to be prepared for the varsity level of play.”

Here are the NHS individual stat leaders:

Kills – Gavin Warburton – 214 (second in the SEC).

Assists – Joey Duca – 490 (first in the SEC).

Blocks – Alex Tramontana – 50 (fifth in the SEC)

Aces – Duca – 48 (second in the SEC); Waburton – 46 (third in the SEC).

Individual accomplishments:

All–SEC–Colonial Division:

First team:

Gavin Warburton.

Alex Tramontana.

Joey Duca.

Honorable mention:

Ilhan Ilhan.

Notes: Duca and Tramontana will both continue their volleyball careers at Ramapo College next year.