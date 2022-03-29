Nutley Jaycees announces 2022 Distinguished Service Award winners

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Chapter of the Jaycees has announced the 2022 honorees for its 50th annual Distinguished Service Awards reception, which will be held Wednesday, April 13, at the Valley Regency, 1129 Valley Road in Clifton. The event begins with a cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m. and dinner to follow at 7:30 p.m.

While the 2020 awards dinner had to be postponed and combined with 2021’s awards because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Jaycees are looking forward to this year’s event, which in late March had to be postponed from April 7 to April 13 due to an issue with the caterer. To purchase tickets for this event, contact Steven Clarke at 973-235-1515 or sgclarke@optonline.net.

This year, Nutley Public Schools IT systems manager Ian Viemeister will be named Educator of the Year; 22-year Nutley Department of Public Safety veteran Sandra Carella will receive the Public Health and Safety Award; Daniel Geltrude, founder and managing partner of Geltrude & Co. in Nutley, will receive the Business Award; Nutley Department of Revenue and Finance Director Thomas Evans will receive the Civic Affairs Award; and Yantacaw School PTO Co-president Krista Crumrine, a teacher and Cub Scout leader, will be named the 2022 Outstanding Young Woman.