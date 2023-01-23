Nutley Jaycees seek nominations for Distinguished Service Awards Program

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Jaycees are actively seeking nominations for their 51th annual Distinguished Service Awards Program. Five individuals who live or work in Nutley will be honored for their outstanding contributions to the quality of life in Nutley. The awards are presented for commitment and excellence in the areas of business, education, civic affairs, public health and safety, and to an outstanding individual between the ages of 21 and 40. The deadline for nominations is March 1.

The awards will be presented at the Nutley Jaycees Distinguished Service Awards Dinner on Thursday, April 13, at the Valley Regency in Clifton on Valley Road. Last year’s affair attracted four-hundred Nutley supporters. Reservations for the dinner can be purchased from Steven Clarke at 973-235-1515. For further information about advertising in the program book, contact Dianne or David Wilson at 973-667-4690.

“The Distinguished Service Awards Program has over the years recognized those individuals who have helped make Nutley one of the most highly regarded and respected communities in our state,” Clarke said.

Nomination forms are being sent to charitable organizations in town and are also available at Town Hall and the library. This year’s DSA committee includes Clarke, Walter Smith, David Wilson, Dianne Wilson and Andy Garruto.