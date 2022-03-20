Nutley man prepares to run in Boston Marathon to raise funds for nonprofit

NUTLEY, NJ — The TB12 Foundation, founded by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, has announced the members of its Boston Marathon team. One of the runners is Nicholas “Nicky” Ferrara, of Nutley. Since the beginning of the year, the 17-runner team has been raising funds to support the foundation’s mission and preparing for race day.

With fewer than 40 days to go before this year’s April 18 Boston Marathon, the team has been training hard and raising awareness of the TB12 Foundation’s mission: to bring recovery and pliability education and services to those who need it most due to economic or health-related obstacles, so everyone can learn how to live pain-free and perform their best in both sports and life. For more information, visit www.tb12foundation.org.

As a thank-you from the foundation, runners receive a full 14-week customized training plan created by certified coaches of the Road Runners’ Club of America with organized group runs throughout the season; online fundraising tools; TB12 treatment sessions both live or virtual; apparel, including a running jacket and TB12 race-day singlet; TB12 products, including a vibrating pliability mini sphere, TB12 electrolytes and plant-based protein powder; and a 20-percent discount on all TB12 products.

“I am looking forward to meeting and personally thanking each of our team members who have been training hard in their home states to prepare for this year’s Boston Marathon,” TB12 Executive Director Lisa Borges said. “The time they have dedicated to their training and commitment to fundraising for our foundation is exceptional and will help us reach even more athletes who need an extra layer of training, recovery and mentorship to reach their full potential.”

Ferrara is the only team member from New Jersey. Most team members come from Massachusetts, though others members come from Washington, California, Florida, Idaho, South Carolina and Virginia.

“We are so proud of each and every one of our team members running on April 18 for something bigger than themselves,” Brady said. “Each runner’s commitment to training and dedication to supporting the TB12 Foundation is remarkable, and the TB12 team and I are looking forward to watching everyone achieve that ultimate goal of crossing the finish line.”