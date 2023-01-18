Nutley Parks Department winter programs in full swing

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Department of Parks and Recreation winter schedule of educational classes and athletic programs is full speed ahead. The slate, which is made up of opportunities for all residents, has been designed to help all maintain a healthy mental and physical outlook during the winter months.

“The winter months can be a difficult time for many,” said Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci, who acknowledged the added stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We strive to give everyone in town, from toddlers to seniors, outlets to stay busy, improve their health and, in some cases, just have some fun.”

Just a sample of the winter programs include: yoga for children, Kinderdance, Happily Ever Crafty, Aspiring Authors, tumbling, art workshop, Rise and Shine Morning Exercise, Zumba, Yoga for Life, recreation and travel basketball, and junior wrestling.

“We look forward to adding to our dozens of programs throughout the year,” Tucci said. “It’s time to get our community back — mentally and physically — to where it should be.”

For more information, visit nutleynj.org/recreation.