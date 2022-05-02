Nutley Public Library joins libraries statewide in telehealth program

NUTLEY, NJ — The ongoing pandemic has put a spotlight on inequities in the health care system, especially among the most marginalized members of the community, including immigrants, the elderly and people from lower incomes who lack access to medical care, technology and health information.

They are confronted with barriers to health equity, such as language, reading level, cost and irregular working hours. Nutley Public Library is playing a role in leveling the playing field through “NJHealthConnect@Your Library.”

NJHealthConnect@Your Library provides iPads that are preloaded with apps and links to telemedicine sites for doctor appointments, multilingual health information, low-literacy health resources, mental health support for adults and teenagers, COVID-19 updates, and crisis hotlines in New Jersey.

While not free, telemedicine is more affordable, portable and convenient for people with or without medical insurance, allowing them to connect with a doctor. It allows people, especially those most vulnerable, to obtain an early-stage diagnosis, prevent illness, seek early treatment intervention, and obtain and renew medications.

To reserve an iPad, visit the Nutley Public Library at 93 Booth Drive. The iPads may be borrowed by patrons with a valid Nutley, BCCLS or ReBL library card.

The program is administered through the New Jersey State Library, an affiliate of Thomas Edison State University, and is supported by American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“We are thankful for the availability of ARPA funds, which will allow us to support the state’s mission to help people get timely, high-quality health care services. The ongoing pandemic has emphasized a need for health literacy, especially among vulnerable populations, and we’re proud to have public libraries bridge the digital divide by offering telehealth resources to their communities,” New Jersey State Librarian Jen Nelson said.

Additional information about this state program can be found online at www.njstatelibr.org/njhealthconnect.