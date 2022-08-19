Nutley Public School District announces new administrators

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Public School District has appointed five new district administrators this summer. Brooke Benavides was named principal of Lincoln School; Jackie Devore was named K-12 coordinator of physical education, health and wellness; Michael Gurrieri was named K-12 coordinator of English/language arts; Craig Jandoli was named Nutley High School vice principal; and Jenna Rubino was named K-12 coordinator of science.

Benavides replaces Lorraine Restel, who led Lincoln School as principal for the past 16 years. Prior to taking on this role as principal, Benavides served as coordinator of English/language arts for the district since 2014.

Replacing Benavides as ELA supervisor is Gurrieri, who has been an English, theater and public speaking teacher at Nutley High School since 2015.

In her new role, Devore, formerly one of NHS’ vice principals, will largely focus on mental health, wellness and social-emotional learning.

Jandoli, taking Devore’s former position, joins the district from Don Bosco and Hawthorne High School, where he held the roles of assistant principal since 2016.

Rubino has been a science teacher at John H. Walker Middle School since 2014; she replaces Carly Johnson.

“It is exciting to be able to recommend and hire new administrators as well as develop meaningful roles on our team, focusing on health and wellness,” Superintendent of Schools Kent Bania said. “We are fortunate to have been able to find and promote talented leaders from within our district as well as attract new, skilled professionals from other areas of the state. I am thrilled to be working with our administrative team as we prepare to welcome students back for the new school year.”

These new appointments all became effective this summer.

Photos Courtesy of Nutley Public Schools