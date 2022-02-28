Nutley shows solidarity with Ukraine

Photo Courtesy of Nutley
Nutley Town Hall was illuminated in the colors of Ukraine’s flag in a show of solidarity.

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley Mayor Mauro G. Tucci announced Feb. 26 that the Nutley Board of Commissioners has voted to change the lighting on the township’s buildings in support of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russian forces on Feb. 24.

“The township of Nutley has illuminated our public buildings in the national blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion,” Tucci said. “We are praying for Ukraine and the innocent families that are in harm’s way.”

  

