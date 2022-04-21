Nutley superintendent nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year program

NUTLEY, NJ — A member of the Nutley community has nominated Superintendent of Schools Julie Glazer for the 2021-2022 National LifeChanger of the Year program. LifeChanger of the Year is an annual program sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation that recognizes and rewards the best K-12 teachers and school employees from around the country.

The nominator stated: “It was a very tough year for K-12 education due to COVID-19, but despite the challenges, Dr. Glazer’s leadership ensured that this year was still one of progress and growth in every aspect of her district. Dr. Glazer has modeled that Nutley is stronger together, and together, we all grow.”

Nutley Educational Foundation President Lorraine Kucinski called this nomination a “befitting award for someone who pioneered our district” through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the beginning, 2016, we knew Dr. Glazer would do well in our community. She is warm, friendly, eager to share her vast knowledge and experienced in all aspects of education, including how to run an educational foundation,” Kucinski said. “Dr. Glazer’s involvement in the community at large has been nothing short of incredible. She involved herself by giving her time and expertise to numerous community events knowing that face-to-face is the best way to interact with others and grow our community’s involvement in the school district. When COVID hit, she sprang into action to bring face-to-face to each student via technology.”

Among Glazer’s achievements during the height of the pandemic, Kucinski highlighted laptops being distributed to every student in fourth through 12th grades, internet access being expanded to every household; breakfast and lunch being provided to every student; and air quality improvements being implemented throughout every school building.

“Even when unpopular with some, Dr. Glazer met the COVID requirements of the district as imposed by the local, state and national mandates, proving her tenacity in the face of adversity by recognizing the problems ahead and identifying workable solutions. We credit Dr. Glazer for leading us through the pandemic,” Kucinski said.

As a nominee, Glazer is in the running to receive one of 18 cash prizes. The grand prize, which is $10,000, is split between the winner and either the district or a local educational organization. Glazer has selected to share the prize money, should she win it, with the Nutley Educational Foundation.

To support Glazer, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9697w4 and leave a comment about Glazer.