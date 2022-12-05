Nutley teen carries on Sister Catherine’s legacy of kindness

NUTLEY, NJ — Academy of the Holy Angels student Breanna Hetzer, of Nutley, has been named as a recipient of the Sister Catherine Green Kindness Award in appreciation of her inspirational attitudes. Hetzer was honored during the Nov. 21 Thanksgiving prayer service at the school in Demarest for exemplifying the kindness for which Sister Catherine was known.

Sister Catherine, of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, was a member of the AHA Religious Studies Department from 1982 to 2014. She is remembered for her ready smile, nurturing spirit, and ability to offer a sympathetic ear and warm encouragement.

Hetzer, a senior, earned her award for her positivity, helpful nature and sense of humor.

“She has a very positive attitude and energy which automatically brightens my day when I am with her,” one member of the school community wrote about her. “She can always cheer me up when I am feeling down and cares so much about her friends.”

Hetzer credited her positive traits to her family and a lesson from Pamela Batchelder-Mitchell’s classroom at Yantacaw School.

“I am thrilled and grateful to receive the Sister Catherine Green Kindness Award for this quarter,” Hetzer said. “My family raised me to be kind to all living things. My kindness was further reinforced when I read the book ‘Wonder’ in Mrs. Mitchell’s fifth-grade class at Yantacaw School. When given the choice, I choose kind and hope others will follow my example.”

A friend said of Hetzer, “Personally, she has been so helpful to me. I’ve been recently injured and, without even asking, she has volunteered herself to help me with everything, even when she is inconvenienced. She also committed her time to help a girl understand her math homework during community time instead of (doing) her own work.”

Another peer called Hetzer one of the kindest people she has ever met, saying, “Whether it’s compliments or hugs, she shows that she cares for her friends constantly. She loves to help out and uplift her friends and peers, and I couldn’t think of someone more deserving of this award.”

“We are very proud of Breanna and congratulate her for the award,” Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli said. “It’s great to see our township’s youth being acknowledged for their kindness and caring for others.”