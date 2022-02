This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — In recognition of Black History Month, Kingsland Manor in Nutley held an open house on Feb. 20 to share the recently researched history on the African American connection to the manor. The event was well attended. Next month, Kingsland Manor will hold an open house in celebration of Women’s History Month, featuring demonstrations of the life and clothing of women in the Colonial and Victorian period.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Buset