Second episode of ‘Inside Nutley’ podcast now available

NUTLEY, NJ — The second episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast is now available. This August episode features Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci. Hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco, the monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions from Nutley residents.

In this episode, Tucci covers a wide range of topics, including the many challenges COVID-19 and world-changing events presented during his tenure as mayor; the ins and outs of running a top-notch parks and recreation department; and updates on the Diamond Spring Beach Club redevelopment, the Ciccolini project, ON3 and Nutley business districts, as well as initiatives to alleviate school overcrowding.

The podcast is posted on a monthly basis and features interviews with members of the Nutley Board of Commissioners, as well as other elected officials and prominent figures throughout the town.

To view or listen to the latest episode, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mky6ayiF-WU. Residents who wish to submit questions to “Inside Nutley” may do so by emailing them to publicrelations@nutleynj.org; questions must be accompanied by the writer’s name, address and phone number.