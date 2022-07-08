Tucci unveils Nutley’s ‘Area of Hope’ in memory of COVID-19 victims

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci unveiled the Township’s “Area of Hope” in late June at a ceremony in Memorial Park I near the center of town. The memorial area was dedicated to those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we prepare for summer, we all continue to remember those we have lost to COVID-19, to cancer, to natural causes or for any reason,” Tucci said. “I think everyone in town knows or has known someone who has suffered a loss over the past two years. Sometimes it is difficult to understand pain and suffering and we look for a place to reflect on our feelings.”

The Area of Hope includes several benches with memorial plaques dedicated to loved ones who died during the pandemic, surrounded by beautiful flowers and shrubbery. One prominent bench, dedicated by the Nutley Board of Commissioners, is in the name of Nutley physician Dr. Michael Giuliano.

“Dr. Giuliano served our town for over 40 years,” Tucci said. “We are honored to be able to pay a lasting tribute to his memory.”

Created by the Nutley Department of Parks and Recreation, the concept and in-house design for this project assisted in the quick completion and cost savings of the project. Construction began in 2021 and the site is now fully completed for the community to enjoy.

“I would like to thank Commissioner Tucci and the Parks Department for designing the Area of Hope,” Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli said. “This tranquil space will provide our residents a place to reflect, find peace, and reboot their minds and souls.”

“We have determined that the best course for fulfilling a void and bringing added faith to our community was to create a place of healing and hope for our residents,” Tucci said of the memorial, located in Memorial Park I, closest to the Chestnut Street entrance. “It is a peaceful environment for reflection, remembrance and healing. We invite everyone to visit our Area of Hope.”

Photos Courtesy of Nutley