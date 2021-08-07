East Orange library receives community grant from JLOSH

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Public Library has received the Shelly Oliver Hollis Community Grant from the Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The grant was presented to EOPL by JLOSH President Larisa Holderied and member Shelly Oliver Hollis, for whom the grant is named, in support of early literacy and school readiness programming in EOPL’s Children’s Department. JLOSH is focused on addressing the basic needs of low-income children, pre-K through eighth grade.

“Shelly has a very special relationship with the library, and it was her idea to continue supporting the library and we’re delighted to make that happen,” Holderied said.

Back in 2009, JLOSH awarded funding to the library, which led to the redesign of the Children’s Department’s toddler area, including children’s computers and furniture, as well as a painted tree mural collaboratively inspired by Hollis.

Continuing to evolve through the uncertainty of the pandemic, the library plans to use the Shelly Oliver Hollis Grant to improve and expand innovative programs to serve community residents.

“Our library and its staff have done a phenomenal job of providing our earliest learners with opportunities to stay engaged during the COVID-19 public health crisis — through Grab N’ Go activities and virtual programming,” East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green said. “We are excited to use this grant to help strengthen our children’s programming and ensure our young people are always school-ready no matter the circumstances.”

Library Director Carolyn Ryan Reed echoed Green’s sentiments.

“The challenging period of the pandemic proved libraries were needed more than ever to help people navigate these unprecedented times,” Ryan Reed said. “We always aim to move forward to meet the needs of our community and the Shelly Oliver Hollis Grant will continue to help in our mission.”

For further information, visit www.eopl.org.