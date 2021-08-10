EOPD gathers nearly 150 firearms at gun buyback event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Police Department gave out $23,690 to people who turned in 142 guns during Aug. 7’s gun buyback event, hosted in collaboration with the N.J. Attorney General’s Office, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and New Vision Full Gospel Baptist Church.

U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., who is sponsoring a bill for a national gun buyback program; acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck; and acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II stopped by to support East Orange’s efforts to get rid of guns that could potentially lead to crimes, including suicides and accidental shootings.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange City Hall