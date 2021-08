This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — A meet-and-greet event for Devonii Reid, the new principal at the STEM Innovation Academy of the Oranges, was a true celebration. Reid addressed attendees; received congratulatory remarks from Orange Superintendent of Schools Gerald Fitzhugh II, Assistant Superintendent Tina Powell, Board of Education President Shawneque Johnson and Mayor Dwayne Warren; and received gifts from her staff.

Photos Courtesy of Orange Public School District