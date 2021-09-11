‘Recipe for a Healthy Kid’ available at East Orange YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Following a year of social distancing, virtual school, mask wearing and many hours of screen time, the East Orange YMCA is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The in-person event will feature physically distanced activities and be in accordance with COVID-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.J. Department of Health.

The event, sponsored by One Wall Management, will feature activities such as bounce houses; sample classes for children, including fitness, karate, basketball, balance bikes, dance, soccer, yoga and flag football; family swim; face painting; and more to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home. A live DJ will also keep the children moving and grooving. Local businesses and organizations including, Parents Engaging Parents, East Orange Fire Department, East Orange Police Department, Newark Community Health Care Center and others, will assist in providing fun activities and educational resources. Amerigroup will also be on site providing free COVID testing.

“As adults, we know that 2020 was difficult on so many levels — it’s important to remind ourselves that as much as we try to protect our kids from worry, they faced many of those same difficulties. As communities continue to reopen, the Y is here for families, helping kids recover both physically and mentally from a stress-filled year,” East Orange Y Executive Director Washima Redding said. “We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. When a child is healthy, happy and supported, the possibilities are endless for them to thrive.”

Healthy Kids Day, now in its 29th year, is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for children and families. Thus, the Y is focusing on five “ingredients” in its “Recipe for a Healthy Kid”: healthy food, physical activity, curiosity, laughter and fun.

Healthy Kids Day is open to Y members and the community. For more information, contact the Y at 973-758-9039 or visit www.metroymcas.org/main/healthy-kids-day.