Reward offered for information regarding East Orange homicide

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced Oct. 8 that the Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Troy Traynham, 59, of East Orange.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Traynham was shot outside his Chestnut Street apartment while helping a family member unload groceries from her car. The victim was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 4:48 p.m.

At this time, no arrests have been made; however, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking help in identifying a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.