East Orange YMCA offers free swim lessons with preschool enrollment

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange YMCA is offering one month of free swim lessons to children who enroll in the Y’s free preschool program.

The East Orange Y full-day preschool program is open to East Orange residents ages 3 and 4 with the program running from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with breakfast, lunch and snack included. After-school care is available from 3 to 7 p.m. at an additional cost.

The Y’s program is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children for its commitment to high quality and educational standards, and uses the “Tools of the Mind” curriculum to help children develop age-level skills in literacy, mathematics, science, social and emotional development, and problem-solving.

The program is held at the East Orange YMCA, 100 N. Arlington Ave., and children have access to private outdoor and indoor areas for fitness and play.

Preschoolers who enroll in the program will receive a free month of swim lessons at the Y. Experienced instructors teach core swimming skills and stroke techniques so children can become more confident swimmers.

To learn more about the preschool program, contact Sharon Parker, director of early childhood education, at 973-673-5588, ext. 102, or sparker@metroymcas.org.