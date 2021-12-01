East Orange Rotary supports mentoring program with big check

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Rotary Club of East Orange presented a check for $4,650.75, proceeds from the Rotary District 7475 raffle, to members of the Dr. Ernest Everett Just Mentoring Program of the Greater Essex Community Uplift Foundation of Omega Psi Phi, Eta Pi Chapter. Presenting the check to foundation leader Michael Wilson, center, are East Orange Rotary President Carol T. Jenkins, Omega and Rotary member Matt Stevens, and Rotary President-elect Lola Thomas.