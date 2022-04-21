60-year-old man shot to death in East Orange store

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, April 11, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an employee was shot to death in an East Orange store located at the corner of Springdale Avenue and Lincoln Street. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Katherine Carter told the Record-Transcript that the victim was Gregorio Reyes, 60, of Newark.

According to surveillance videos from the store, an unknown man entered the store with a loaded handgun and shot Reyes, then fled the scene on foot.

“I am saddened to learn of the tragic shooting that occurred Monday afternoon,” East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green wrote in an April 13 social media post. “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our city, and, while there is little information available at this time, I trust that our prosecutor’s office will ensure that those responsible will be brought to justice. The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority, and I will continue working with Police Chief Phyllis Bindi to eliminate any threat of violence in our city. My deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s family and all of those who will feel this loss throughout our community.”

The investigation is active and ongoing, and is being led by the prosecutor’s office.