Orange’s ‘Operation Valley Fresh’ yields four arrests

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 6, Orange Chief Law Enforcement Office Vincent L. Vitiello stated that detectives of his department’s narcotics unit had completed a successful investigation in the Valley section of Orange. Members of the Orange Police Department Street Crimes Gang and Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant operation, dubbed “Operation Valley Fresh,” as a result of a long-term investigation into illegal distribution of narcotics in the area of 680 Langdon St.

The targets of this investigation were identified as Nafiz Gomez, 24, and Karon Gomez, 43; the two men were allegedly actively involved in the illegal distribution of narcotics. Additionally, Lamar White, 26, and Lovell Campbell, 42, were implicated.

Detectives have been consistently investigating the marijuana trade in the Valley section of Orange due to the recent increase of violence in the area of 575 Nassau St. Detectives conducted covert surveillance and reportedly witnessed purchases of illegal narcotics from 680 Langdon St. Police determined that this location was being utilized as a 24-hour drive-up marijuana distribution point.

Criminal charges resulting from this operation include: possession/distribution of drugs within 500 feet of a public housing facility; possession of certain weapons; manufacture/distribution of drugs; committing a drug offense while possessing a firearm; certain persons not to have weapons; unlawful possession of weapons; and possession of marijuana and hashish.

The Orange Police Department thanked the citizens who participated in the recent Police Community Council meeting, as citizen tips and communication were an asset throughout this investigation.

These charges are merely accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless or until they plead guilty or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.