Investment company gives back to the EO community

EAST ORANGE, NJ — When local first responders and long-term care facilities were short on personal protective equipment, a local investment company stepped in to help keep their fellow community members safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. Asden Properties donated 3,000 disposable face masks to the East Orange Office of Emergency Management and 2,000 N95 respirator surgical masks to the township of Maple Shade for distribution to local first responders and long-term care facilities.

Mariana Martinez, area property manager for Asden Properties, coordinated the East Orange donation on behalf of Executive House in East Orange.

“Asden Properties is happy to be able to donate masks to East Orange essential city employees,” Martinez said. “We are glad to be part of the community and look forward to building a relationship with a city that constantly looks out for one another.”