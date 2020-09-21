East Orange’s Shakur Taylor featured on Monday Night Football

EAST ORANGE, NJ — In partnership with ESPN, the NFL is highlighting one youth football player weekly as part of its “Next Generations” series this season. “Next Generations,” a spinoff of “NFL 100 Generations,” will celebrate the NFL’s present and future by pairing a youth football player with one of the league’s current stars. Together, the duo will engage in film sessions, watch highlights and discuss their love of the game.

Paired with Jabrill Peppers of the New York Giants, Shakur Taylor of the East Orange Jr. Jaguars was featured in the series on Sept. 14.

“Anytime I get the chance to sit down with someone from my city, it means the world to me,” said Peppers, an East Orange native. “When I was younger, I loved when guys came and sat down to talk to me. It gave me motivation and showed me that I can do this.”

For more information, visit nfl.com/playfootball.