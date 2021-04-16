ECPO seeks assistance in locating men charged with murders

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II is seeking help from the public in locating the individuals listed below who have been charged with homicides in Essex County. It is believed that some of them may have left New Jersey.

Shaquan Adams, 29, has been charged with the murder of Shawn Watford, who was killed on April 13, 2020, in East Orange in the area of North Arlington Avenue and Williams Street. Three other suspects have already been arrested.

Jose Lopez, 20, has been charged with the murder of Desmond Coleman. Coleman was killed on Oct. 14, 2020, in the area of 7th Avenue in Newark.

Dejuan D. Newton, 33, has been charged with the murder of Yasin Welch, who was killed on June 2, 2020, in Newark in the area of Central and Fairmount avenues.

Manuel J. Lala Delgado, 32, has been charged with the murder of Alfred Julio Fernandez, who was killed in Irvington in the area of 40th Street on June 21, 2020.

Gionathan Rey Prevedoros, 35, has been charged with the murder of Victorino Mantar-Garcia, who was killed on Aug. 2, 2020, on Taylor Street in Newark.

Raymond E. Ruiz has been charged with the murder of Milan Madison, who was killed in Newark on Aug. 21, 2020, on Highland Avenue.

Girard Edouard, 23, has been charged with the murder of Ricky Alston, who was killed in Irvington on Nov. 22, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or our found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.