East Orange fisher catches 13 fish at South Mountain Recreation Complex

WEST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange’s Rashad Adams Jr., center, caught the most fish in the boys ages 1-5 category at the Essex County Fishing Derby at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange on Thursday, June 17. He caught 13 fish. Presenting the award are Caitlin Sharp, left, from Turtle Back Zoo and program coordinator Jackie Matthews, right, from the Essex County Parks Department.
