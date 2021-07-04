Mayor, developers break ground at future luxury apartments in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, June 30, Mayor Dwayne D. Warren, Russo Development and Dinallo Construction broke ground on phase one of Essex & Crane, a 209-unit mixed-use project at the Orange Train Station and within the city’s Main Street Redevelopment Area.

When all phases of the project are complete, Essex & Crane will include 410 luxury apartment rental units, public green spaces, pedestrian walkways and 750 parking spaces built in two phases.

“Essex & Crane epitomizes the city’s vision for redevelopment within its downtown,” Warren said. “We welcome Russo Development and Dinallo Construction to our city and the future residents that will call Orange home.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to build in the city of Orange, and we are confident that Essex & Crane will complement the surrounding community and provide an impetus for further redevelopment,” said Ed Russo, CEO of Russo Development. “The city has been an excellent partner towards achieving their vision and also very receptive to our team’s ideas for this project.”

“NJ Transit is proud to be part of this fantastic example of both private public partnership and transit-oriented development next to our station in Orange,” said Bill Viqueira, NJ Transit senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. “This project will facilitate a healthier, more environmentally friendly community, improve safety, and foster better access to employment centers and transportation, with fewer greenhouse gas emissions.”

The first phase at 377 Crane St. will feature 209 studio, one-bedrooms and two-bedroom floorplans, gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances complemented by custom cabinets, sleek black hardware, quartz countertops and modern backsplashes. All apartment homes have 9-foot ceilings, ample storage space, in-home washer-dryers and convenient smart locks.

Essex & Crane residents will also enjoy an extensive amenities package, encompassing 23,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, that includes a pool, club room, bicycle storage room and elevated terraces.

In addition to being directly adjacent to the Orange Train Station, the development is just off Routes 280 and 21, and the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway, appealing to commuters who use private or public transportation methods.

This is the third residential partnership between Dinallo Construction Corporation and Russo Development, following Annin Lofts, a reinterpretation at the historic Annin Flag Factory in Verona, and Waldwick Station, a revitalization of the former DeMartini Coal and Lumber Company site in Waldwick.