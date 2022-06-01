Apartments at Orange Crossing will soon be open for leasing

ORANGE, NJ — As APEX Orange Crossing receives its finishing touches, PEEK Properties has announced leasing is expected to commence at the newly constructed 50-unit Class-A apartment-home property in Orange in the coming weeks. Situated at 276 Reock St. in the city’s town center neighborhood, APEX is the first of three residential phases at the centrally located Orange Crossing.

“With the upcoming lease launch at APEX Orange Crossing, all of us at PEEK Properties are extremely eager to open our doors and introduce the urban-chic APEX lifestyle to prospective tenants,” said Darla Rodriquez, director of property management. “As the flagship for Orange Crossing, APEX is raising the benchmark for luxury urban living by incorporating market-unique features and amenities rarely found in eastern Essex County.”

Offering a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans, each apartment home comes with a standard video intercom, high ceilings, walk-in closets with shelving, upscale finishes and individually controlled eco-friendly HVAC systems. Other features include GE stainless-steel appliances with a dishwasher, mounted microwave and washer/dryer as part of the package; kitchen and bath Kohler faucets and quartz countertops; ceiling-mounted LED lights; and satin-chrome door hardware. Oversized windows also add to the daily-living experience with natural lighting and city-facing views. For more information, visit https://www.peekcp.com/apex.