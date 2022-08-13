Attend a back-to-school mental health day at Watsessing Park in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Darren Clark Jr. Memorial, a nonprofit organization that serves as a bridge between education and positive mental health, will host a back-to-school mental health day on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Watsessing Park in East Orange.

This free event will include fun and food, and feature resources from various mental health organizations, such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. The event will provide school supplies to East Orange students, while supplies last. Coping skills being taught at the event will include art therapy, journaling, yoga and meditation, and a psychologist will be on site to provide guidance.