Authorities offer $5,000 reward for help identifying hit-and-run driver

ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced June 3 that the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stopper Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Orange.

On Saturday, May 14, at approximately 10:54 p.m., pedestrian Felipe Chay, 46, of Orange, was struck on Scotland Road between Cary and Frankfort streets in Orange. Chay died because of his injuries.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is looking for a 2020 or 2021 Toyota Highlander, color “Moon Dust” or “Precious Galena.” After hitting Chay, the vehicle traveled southbound on Scotland Road before entering West Orange. The vehicle may exhibit damage to the driver’s side, including a completely detached driver’s side-view mirror, which may have been repaired since the collision. The vehicle pictured is an example of the model and color vehicle sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.