Bank provides remote financial literacy learning resources to Orange school

ORANGE, NJ — Ascendia Bank is bringing financial literacy education to area students. Students at Orange Preparatory Academy of Inquiry and Innovation have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalizable coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.

“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” said Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “But because Ascendia Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Ascendia Bank realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”

Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial tradeoffs, build a budget and more.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit ascendiabank.banzai.org or call 888-822-6924.