Community coalition to host candidate debates in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — A half dozen community groups in Orange have joined together to host forums of candidates running for election to the Orange City Council; the election is May 10. The debates will be on the evenings of Wednesday, April 27, and Thursday, April 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. and will be broadcast via Zoom. All announced candidates have been invited.

The groups hosting the forums/debates are grassroots organizations based in Orange and addressing issues in the city. The groups are: The HUUB, the University of Orange, the Community Improvement Association of the Oranges, Orange Citizens Action Group, the Friends of Metcalf Park and Planning to Stay. The Orange Citizens Action Group does not endorse candidates for election to any public office.