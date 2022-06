This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — June 11 was a great day at Monte Irvin Orange Park for the Orange Week 2022 Color Festival. All enjoyed Heywood Avenue’s Color Run, the East Orange School District’s STEM Festival, vendors, free raffles, zumba, yoga, the Mighty Marching Tornadoes, Heywood’s cheerleaders, Orange’s step team demonstration and the Orange Fire Department, with support from the police department.

Photos Courtesy of Orange Public School District