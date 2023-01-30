East Orange encourages residents to take advantage of state tax relief programs

EAST ORANGE, NJ — As tax season is fast approaching, the East Orange Department of Tax Collection reminds East Orange residents about the various tax relief programs available through the state of New Jersey’s Division of Taxation.

The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, or ANCHOR, Program provides property tax relief to New Jersey residents who owned or rented their principal residence on Oct. 1, 2019, and at the time met the income limits. The deadline for filing an ANCHOR benefit application is Feb. 28. ANCHOR payments will be paid in the form of a direct deposit or check starting in the late spring of 2023. For more information, visit nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/index.shtml.

N.J. Division of Taxation relief programs offer several property tax deductions, exemptions and abatements. These programs are managed by local municipalities. Tax deductions, exemption and deferment programs include:

Property assessment, exemption and abatement programs include:

Additionally, the Senior Freeze Program reimburses eligible senior citizens and disabled persons for property tax or mobile home park site fee increases on their principal residence. To qualify, seniors must meet all the eligibility requirements for each year from the base year through the application year. For more information, visit state.nj.us/treasury/taxation/ptr/.

In addition, property owners and taxpayers can also visit the Essex County Tax Board website to access resources, information and forms related to the property tax assessment process.

For more information, call the Department of Tax Collection at 973-266-5130 or the Department of Property Taxation at 973-266-5105.