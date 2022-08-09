East Orange Fire Department visits Community Day Nursery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Fire Department visited Community Day Nursery in East Orange on Wednesday, July 27. The children were delighted to meet Sparky the Fire Dog and to climb onto a real fire engine. Firefighters distributed fire hats to all the children and made them honorary firefighters. They explained that children should not be afraid of the firefighters even though they may look and sound scary when wearing their helmets and firefighting gear. In the event of an emergency, children should never hide from firefighters.

Photos Courtesy of Mary Porcelli