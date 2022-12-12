East Orange highrise sees 75-percent of residences leased

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Allure 258, a new rental building in East Orange, continues to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75 percent of the building’s 213 residences now leased, according to a Dec. 5 press release.

Located at 258 S. Harrison St. near NJ Transit’s Brick Church Train Station, the 18-story highrise features a collection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows and available outdoor terraces.

Developed by Newark-based Blackstone 360, Allure 258 represents “the crown jewel of the developer’s decade-plus effort to elevate a swath of South Harrison Street with new modern, mixed-use developments that have attracted diverse groups of people and added to the vitality and sustainability of the neighborhood.” With five buildings now completed, B360 has introduced approximately 900 new residences to the area.

“In many ways, Allure 258 is the capstone of what we’ve created here along South Harrison Street,” B360 President and CEO S. Airaj Hasan said. “This is truly a class-A residential property in terms of quality, design, amenity programming and services, all near mass transit. We’re thrilled that it has resonated with residents who can live in more high-profile locations and have chosen to do so here.”