East Orange, Irvington, Orange business communities come together for mixer

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Nearly 50 business owners in East Orange, Irvington and Orange came together Dec. 8 for the 2022 Tri-community Holiday Business Mixer, an event sponsored by the Business & Professional Association of the Oranges, Irvington Chamber of Commerce, Irvington Springfield Avenue Business Improvement District and Orange Chamber of Commerce. The event, held in East Orange, had hors d’oeuvres donated by the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp. and door prizes donated by the Irvington Chamber of Commerce.

Photos Courtesy of David Biagini