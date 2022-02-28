East Orange mixed-use property sells for $2.6M

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Kislak Co. announced Feb. 22 that it recently sold a mixed-use property with 17 residential units and three retail spaces in East Orange for $2.6 million.

Located at 359 N. Maple Ave., the property was marketed on an exclusive basis by Woodbridge-based Kislak, with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood procured the purchaser.

The three-story, brick building houses mostly one-bedroom apartments and contains such features as security cameras, hardwood floors and high ceilings, along with a garage containing four units. Recent renovations include a new roof, new hot water heaters, new boiler, new windows throughout the building, a new front door and new sidewalk, along with additional outdoor lighting.