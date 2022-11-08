East Orange resident Vashti White celebrated as she turns 106

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange resident Vashti White turned 106 on Nov. 3. In a drive-by celebration, she was feted by Mayor Ted R. Green and her family and friends.

On behalf of the city of East Orange, Green gifted White with a personal portrait by artist Kojo Aidoo, a bouquet of flowers, and a proclamation with blessings for continued good health and happiness. The celebration was held at the very home White built with her husband and brother more than 70 years ago.

A spry 106, White has inspired thousands over the years with her generous nature, sage wisdom and loving spirit. Originally from Virginia, she moved to New Jersey and started her first job as a live-in maid at the age of 16. She later went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in business distributive education from Montclair State University in 1972 and 1975, respectively. A retired teacher and administrator, White worked at East Orange High School, Essex County College and Montclair State University throughout her educational career. She also is a faithful parishioner of Elmwood United Presbyterian Church and an active civic leader who graciously volunteers her time to positively uplift the members of our community.

When asked her secret to a long, healthy life, White said it was two simple things: a good diet and helping others.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange City Hall