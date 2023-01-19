East Orange School District cuts the ribbon on cosmetology room

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, to celebrate the grand opening of a cosmetology room at East Orange Campus High School. Under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Schools Anita Champagne, Dawn Stokes-Tyler, who works in the district’s curriculum and instruction services department, started the cosmetology program at the high school in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the first 20 students in the program began their career and technical education, or CTE, experience via Zoom; 60 students have now enrolled in the program.

EOCHS students enrolled in the program are required to complete three to four classes in addition to core classes, including an internship or work-experience assignment. The minimum requirements to be accepted into the cosmetology program include maintaining a grade-point average of at least 2.5, completing all coursework and work experiences, participation in activities organized by the program, maintaining a 92-percent attendance rate at the high school and adhering to guidelines outlined in the program’s student-parent contract.

Eligible students are invited to apply for the program while in eighth grade.

Photos Courtesy of Joi Mackey