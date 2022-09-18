East Orange School District is accepted into national network for innovation

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange School District was accepted into the League of Innovative Schools, a national coalition of forward-thinking K-12 school districts organized by Digital Promise, a global nonprofit organization working to expand opportunities for every learner by bringing together solutions across research, practice and technology, according to a press release.

East Orange School District was selected from a competitive national pool of applicants based on its educational leadership, demonstrated commitment to equity and excellence, innovative vision for learning, and key achievements.

“Our district is incredibly honored to have been recognized and selected for this prestigious national network of innovative school districts,” Superintendent of Schools AbdulSaleem Hasan said. “This serves as a testament to the hard work and relentless drive of our educators who provide innovation and technological access to our students, each and every day. We look forward to working collaboratively with other districts across the country as we remain committed to excellence, innovation and equity.”

The Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools, launched at the White House under President Barack Obama within the U.S. Department of Education in 2011, accepts new members through an open application process once per year.

The full list of members can be found at digitalpromise.org/districts.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on learning, but it has also emphasized the need to introduce innovative educational approaches to better meet students’ needs,” said Dewayne J. McClary, senior director of networks and partnerships at Digital Promise. “The league strives to build a collaborative of close-knit districts that work together on shared priorities to design, validate, champion and scale effective, innovative learning opportunities to advance equity and excellence for every student.”

League members are represented by their superintendent, who commits to: attend biannual league meetings, which feature classroom visits, collaborative problem-solving, and relationship-building with peers and partners; participate in league cohorts and research-and-development pilots focusing on a broad range of topics relevant to the changing needs and priorities of school districts; support Digital Promise research and provide critical feedback so it translates easily into classroom experiences and expands teaching and learning innovation; engage with entrepreneurs to advance educational technology product development steeped in the latest learning science that meets district needs; and participate in the league’s professional learning community by connecting with other members online, in person and at each other’s school districts.

The league will officially welcome new members at its fall meeting, October 19-21, in Los Angeles, Calif. The new members’ entrance into the league extends the network’s reach to more than 150 districts across 38 states, and expands its cumulative impact to 4.4 million students served over time.

For more information on the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools, visit digitalpromise.org/league.