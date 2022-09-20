East Orange STEM Academy students awarded academic honors from College Board

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange STEM Academy students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, and connect students with universities across the country, helping them connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

The following East Orange STEM students received National African American Recognition Award honors: Tristan Duncan, Elijah Hill, Deborah McDougall, Je’vanni Napoleon, Joshua Roberts, Guivenchiali Saint Jean, Michaelle Saint Jean and Joshua Simon.

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” STEM Principal Vincent L. Stallings said. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

To be eligible, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and be BIPOC and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

“I am grateful that my academic efforts have been recognized; however, my work isn’t done and I will continue to be diligent in my efforts,” Duncan, a senior, said.

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”

Photos Courtesy of East Orange School District