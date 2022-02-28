East Orange YMCA launches annual support campaign

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange YMCA recently launched its annual fundraising campaign to help ensure that everyone in the local community has access to vital community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

“Throughout our communities, countless people know and depend on the Y, but we’re so much more than many people realize,” said Richard K. Gorab, president and CEO of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, which includes the East Orange Y. “In addition to being the place children learn to swim or adults go for their daily workout, we’re also constantly responding to the needs of our community. We’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors — all to create a better us.”

This past year, charitable gifts from YMCA donors made it possible for the East Orange Y to provide more than $163,000 in direct financial assistance to: provide free safety around water instruction to 90 children; provide financial assistance to 45 percent of children in summer camp and more than 50 percent of children in school-age child care programs; serve 152 families and seniors in need through Y programs; and provide more than 42 memberships to individuals or families in need.

This year, the East Orange Y’s campaign theme is “Magical Moments at the Y begins with YOU” and its goal is to raise $72,000 so more families can participate in programs like Y child care, summer camp and swim lessons, regardless of their ability to pay.

“The East Orange Y serves children as well as adults and seniors in year-round programs and services that promote academic excellence, leadership development, healthy living and stronger families, regardless of financial ability, age, background, ethnicity and race, faith, gender identity or sexual orientation,” said Washima Redding, executive director of the East Orange Y. “We count on the generosity of people in the community to provide free programs and financial assistance to those who need it most. The East Orange YMCA is here to make meaningful, lasting impacts on our children, families and community. Let’s create these magical moments together.”

For more information about and to donate to the East Orange Y, visit givebutter.com/EOY.