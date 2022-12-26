East Orange’s Indigo 141 complex offers apartments in new tower

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Blackstone 360 is doubling down on its successful Indigo 141 luxury rental community in East Orange, receiving a temporary certificate of occupancy this month for a second residential tower at the property, according to a Dec. 22 press release.

The newly-built, seven-story tower offers a boutique collection of 70 well-appointed studios and one-bedroom residences. Fifty percent of the apartments have already been pre-leased.

The new offering joins the existing 12-story, 105-unit Indigo 141 building at 141 S. Harrison St. that was born out of B360’s renovation and modernization of the former art deco Suburban Hotel that once lured celebrities and New York elites to East Orange.

“We spent a great deal of time researching and thoughtfully analyzing our existing resident and prospect feedback, and we saw that there was strong demand for additional, boutique studio and one-bedroom floor plans that could be offered at more accessible price points,” said Alina Zafar, director of marketing and corporate relations for B360. “Much of that pressure is coming from New York City commuters, medical students and others who are working or studying remotely in a hybrid fashion and appreciate the privacy of a smaller residence without having to compromise on elevated design and prime amenities. Combined with the existing studio to two-bedroom floor plans we have within Indigo’s primary tower, along with our entire portfolio along South Harrison Street, we’re able to cater to a complete range of resident needs.”

The new tower stands adjacent to its sister tower and offers a private entrance, though with direct interior access to the gated and pet-friendly community’s hotel-inspired lobby with a 24-hour doorman. Residents of both towers have access to a resident lounge with work-from-home spaces, a rooftop fitness center, a party room and lounge, an outdoor landscaped terrace and garden, and private, covered parking.